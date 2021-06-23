Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Clippers traveling a rutted playoff road, again

By BETH HARRIS
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES -- It's not simply the Los Angeles Clippers vs. the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Finals. The Clippers are fighting their own fraught playoff history. It's a rutted road of blown leads, blowout losses, and early dismissals. The burden has lingered far longer than any of the current players have been on the roster.

www.dailyherald.com
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
101K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Deandre Jordan
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Blake Griffin
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Tyronn Lue
Person
Cameron Payne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#The Los Angeles Clippers#The Phoenix Suns#Fanduel Sportsbook#The Houston Rockets 3 1#T Lue Bill Belichick#Boogie S#The Indiana Pacers#Thunder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
Country
China
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAdailymagazine.news

Column: 'Playoff P' arrives in time to save the Clippers' season

One of the most regrettable nicknames in sports was self-anointed in the spring of 2018, during an interview session in which Paul George was asked about his confidence in a particular postseason matchup. "Y'all ain't met Playoff P yet, huh?" he asked with a smile while still a star for...
NBAognsc.com

Courtside with Clippers – Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs

6/16/21 Los Angeles Clippers vs Utah Jazz Round 2, Game 5. After defending their home court and tying up their second-round series 2-2, the Los Angeles Clippers would have to travel to Utah to complete has become the best of a three-game series. However, due to an apparent knee injury to Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers would have to play their next untold amount of game with Leonard. This would mean, the guys on the team would need to step up to fill in for Kawhi’s absence, as they have done missing players all season long.
NBASportsBook Review

Clippers vs. Suns: NBA Playoffs Game 2 Picks and Odds Breakdown

The Los Angeles Clippers will look to avoid falling into a 2-0 hole for the third straight series this postseason when they take on the Phoenix Suns this Tuesday evening on ESPN. The Clippers are the first team in NBA history to overcome two 2-0 deficits in the same postseason, but the Suns are rolling with eight straight wins.
NBACBS Sports

NBA playoff picks, betting odds: Why Clippers won't even series on road vs. Chris Paul-less Suns in Game 2

I'll confess: I'm a bit nervous about making picks today. I usually write this column in the dead of night after watching five hours of basketball. There was no basketball Monday night. It's the closest thing I've had to a genuine day off ... in quite some time. I don't object to personal time, but I'm on the hottest streak of my life here. Picks in this column have a 49-26 record this postseason. If things go to hell from here, I'm blaming the off-day.
NBAwnflsports.com

NBA Playoffs: Suns beat Clippers on buzzer-beating dunk

(METRO) – Deandre Ayton slammed home an alley-oop with less than a second remaining as the Suns stunned the Clippers 104-103 in Game Two of the Western Conference Finals in Phoenix. Ayton finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds to help lead the Suns to a 2-0 series lead. Cameron...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Kawhi Leonard's Status For Game 3

Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers will miss Game 3 against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday. Leonard has yet to play in a game during the series. Leonard's status for Game 3 can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA. The Phoenix Suns are 1.5-point favorites over...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Clippers Announce Uniforms For Game 3

The Los Angeles Clippers host the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday evening. Before the game, the Clippers announced what uniforms they would be wearing, and they can be seen in the Tweet from the Clippers below. The Phoenix Suns are 1.5-point favorites over...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Chris Paul Update

Chris Paul will not have a minute limit when he makes his return to action, according to FantasyLabs NBA (Tweet below). Chris Haynes of Yahoo! also reported earlier on Thursday that Paul will be in the starting lineup ( Tweet below). The Phoenix Suns are 1.5-point favorites over the Los...
NBAsportschatplace.com

NBA Player Props: Suns vs. Clippers 6/28/2021

Los Angeles Clippers (56-33) vs. Phoenix Suns (62-24) June 28, 2021 9:00 pm EDT. The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers face off in Game 5 of their Western Conference playoff series. Let’s take a look at the best player props for this game to make your Monday night a winning one.
NBAcaposts.com

Clippers Defense Shuts Down The Suns In Game 3 | 2021 NBA Playoffs

George leads Clippers over Paul and Suns, 106-92 in Game 3. nba.comPhoenix Suns vs LA Clippers Jun 24, 2021 Game - Scores, Stats & Highlights 23:54 06/24/2021. Will Chris Paul play vs. Clippers? UPDATE: Paul is available to play in Game 3. Sporting NewsClippers vs. Suns injury updates: Will Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul play in Game 3? 18:32 06/24/2021.
NBAGambling 911

NBA Playoff Betting June 24 – Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Clippers

It’s not like the Los Angeles Clippers haven’t been in this situation before. Down 0-2 in the Western Conference finals to the Phoenix Suns, the Clips face a must-win situation when the series shifts to LA for Thursday’s Game 3. No team in NBA history has overcome a 3-0 deficit, though the Clippers rallied after losing the first two games against Dallas and Utah. They didn’t lose a game like they did on Tuesday, though, with the Suns scoring a bucket with less than a second remaining for the 104-103 victory. The Clips will have to bounce back from that gut punch and will again be without Kawhi Leonard. Phoenix hit the board as a 1-point favorite to extend its franchise record playoff winning streak to nine.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Paul George leads Clippers to Game 5 win

In yet another high-stakes playoff game, the Clippers overcame adversity to keep their postseason hopes alive. The Clippers finished with a 116-102 win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals on Monday, reducing the Suns’ series lead to 3-2 and ensures a Game 6 in LA on Wednesday. Despite missing Kawhi Leonard for a seventh consecutive game because of an injured right knee, the Clippers compensated elsewhere. The Clippers’ other star in Paul George finished with 41 points while shooting 15-of-20 from the field and 3-of-6 from 3-point range along with 12 rebounds and six assists in 40 minutes. The Clippers’ Reggie Jackson (23 points), Marcus Morris Sr. (22) and DeMarcus Cousins (15) also cracked in double digits, while also missing center Ivica Zubac with a right knee MCL sprain.
NBAbarrheadnews.com

Los Angeles Clippers defeat Phoenix Suns in do-or-die NBA playoff game

The Los Angeles Clippers took the lead early and never looked back to record their second series win over the Phoenix Suns. The Western Conference finals now sit at 3-2 as Phoenix were denied the chance to punch their ticket into the NBA Finals, going down 116-102 in Arizona. Reggie...