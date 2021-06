As fans of the sport will know, American Football is a rapid-fire, hard-hitting game that features a lot of giants in both the offensive and defensive lines of attack. While a lot of heavy hitters have graced the field throughout the years and have left everlasting impressions on their fans, this article will focus on current candidates for the biggest NFL player. So grab the old pigskin and come with us to learn all about the most sizeable superstars still lacing up their boots and striking fear into the hearts of their opponents in the NFL.