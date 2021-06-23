Wet weather is good news for fire crews battling Arizona wildfires
PHOENIX - Wet weather on June 23 brought some relief for fire crews across the state, as a very active wildfire season has put a strain on manpower and resources. " We had a lightning burst that came through a couple days ago and started all of these fires within the Prescott and Flagstaff area, so that in itself is keeping people busy," said Tiffany Davila with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.www.fox10phoenix.com