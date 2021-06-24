Cancel
Here Are All The Shocking Things Britney Spears Revealed In Court

By Nicole Fallert
buzzfeednews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter years of speculation about Britney Spears' well-being, #FreeBritney supporters and fans finally heard from the 39-year-old pop star herself on Wednesday when she asked to be freed from her long-running conservatorship. Speaking to a Los Angeles judge via a virtual court appearance, Spears asked for an end to the...

