Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Says He's 'Sorry' to See Singer in Pain After She Slams Her Family in Court

By Brianne Tracy
People
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears' dad Jamie is speaking out after the singer made an impassioned plea to end her conservatorship during a court hearing on Wednesday. During the hearing, the pop star, 39, said she "didn't know" that she could petition her conservatorship - which she was first placed under in 2008 - to end, that the past 13 years under it have been "demoralizing" and that she would like "to sue" her family for their part in it.

people.com
