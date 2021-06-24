Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Says He's 'Sorry' to See Singer in Pain After She Slams Her Family in Court
Britney Spears' dad Jamie is speaking out after the singer made an impassioned plea to end her conservatorship during a court hearing on Wednesday. During the hearing, the pop star, 39, said she "didn't know" that she could petition her conservatorship - which she was first placed under in 2008 - to end, that the past 13 years under it have been "demoralizing" and that she would like "to sue" her family for their part in it.people.com