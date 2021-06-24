Cancel
Sega Reportedly Planning to Turn Sonic the Hedgehog Into a VTuber

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday marks the 30th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog, and it seems that Sega has big plans for the blue blur's future. This will come in the form of new games, a new movie, and... a new gig as a VTuber? Apparently, Sega art director Kazuyuki Hoshino has stated that Sonic's new job will tie-in with some kind of broadcast project that's in the planning stages. At this time, no additional details have been revealed, however. In somewhat less surprising news, Sega is also apparently considering a Sonic inspired theme park, following the success of Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog movie.

comicbook.com
