Special Weather Statement issued for Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument; Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY UNTIL 600 PM MST At 522 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Douglas, moving northeast at 15 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Douglas and Pirtleville.