LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Rock and Roll Hall of Famers ZZ TOP are stopping at The Buddy Holly Hall for two nights on November 27 and 28, 2021. ZZ TOP a/k/a “That Little Ol’ Band from Texas,” lay undisputed claim to being the longest running major rock band with original personnel intact and, in 2004, the Texas trio was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Of course, there are only three of them – Billy F Gibbons, Dusty Hill, Frank Beard -- but it is still a remarkable achievement that they’re still very much together after almost 50 years of rock, blues, and boogie on the road and in the studio.