Athens, AL

I-65 detour between Athens and I-565 returns

Posted by 
WZDX
WZDX
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ATHENS, Ala. — If you're driving on I-65 near Athens on Thursday, June 24, be prepared to slow down and detour. The Alabama Department of Transportation says that all southbound traffic on I-65 between I-565 and Athens will again be detoured onto the Exit 347 (Huntsville Brownsferry Road) ramps on June 24 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Drivers will be rerouted to the off-ramp and across Huntsville Brownsferry Road to the on-ramp back to I-65 southbound.

www.rocketcitynow.com
