It’s plain to see the White Sox’ lineup needs reinforcements, and before Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert return — whenever that is. It won’t be until August at the earliest, in all likelihood, that their star outfielders return. That’s why the team is engaged in discussions with the Diamondbacks about infielder Eduardo Escobar. Scoring runs has become a challenge. The Yermin Mercedes experience, which entertained and helped offset the loss of Jimenez in April, is a distant memory.