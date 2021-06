All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you’re in the market to buy an iconic polished look that is truly fit for television, you’re in luck: Katie Couric recently cleaned out her closet. The television journalist, host, and author of the memoir Going There had some assistance with the resale platform ThredUp, which will auction some of the clothes off today as part of its new endeavor Shop Her Closet. The team cleared a whopping 20 ThredUp bags from Couric’s home. (Each bag holds up to roughly 35 items.) But these aren’t your standard schmattas: Couric parted with some memorable pieces of her wardrobe, including designer blazers worn on-air that are being sold for $479 and a gown that has appeared in Vogue for $779. All of the proceeds will go to the charity Stand Up to Cancer.