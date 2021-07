Davey Martinez started Gerardo Parra in center on Monday, with Victor Robles unavailable after taking a pitch to the right knee in the series finale in Miami on Sunday. “Victor is a little sore,” Martinez told reporters before the one-off with New York’s Mets in D.C. on Monday. “A lot better than we thought he was going to be. He’s going to get treatment, he’s going to move around, probably take some swings in the cage, and he’ll be available later on in the game, hopefully, we’re going to get him out and he’s going to run a little bit, but we hope that he’s available to come in the game and play defense or pinch hit.”