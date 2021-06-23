J. Rieger & Co. Releases New Whiskey Batch Drawn From Unique Sherry Cask

J. Rieger & Co. out of Kansas City, Missouri, recently announced the release of Rieger’s 2021 Monogram Whiskey. The bottling is a blend of straight rye whiskeys that were between 5 & 10 years old when they entered the Monogram Solera in 2015. For the past 6 years, the straight rye was exclusively finished in one cask, Bota #4, unlike the previous Monogram releases in which the cask only played a tiny part of the blend. The 500-liter sherry cask was once part of the Williams and Humbert Solera Especial, one of the oldest producers of sherry in Jerez, Spain.