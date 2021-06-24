Blink-182 Singer Mark Hoppus Reveals Shocking Cancer Diagnosis: ‘I’m Scared’

Getty Images

Mark Hoppus has some sad news to share.

On Wednesday, the Blink-182 singer revealed that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

Hoppus posted a pic of himself sitting in a hospital room but eventually deleted it from his Instagram Story. He captioned the now-deleted pic, “Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please.”

Mark then tweeted, “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared.”

Hoppus ended on an upbeat note, tweeting, “At the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive.”