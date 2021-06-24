Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Blink-182 Singer Mark Hoppus Reveals Shocking Cancer Diagnosis: ‘I’m Scared’

Posted by 
extratv
extratv
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZIr3_0adYgFNt00
Getty Images

Mark Hoppus has some sad news to share.

On Wednesday, the Blink-182 singer revealed that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

Hoppus posted a pic of himself sitting in a hospital room but eventually deleted it from his Instagram Story. He captioned the now-deleted pic, “Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please.”

Mark then tweeted, “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared.”

Hoppus ended on an upbeat note, tweeting, “At the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive.”

View All 10 Commentsarrow_down
extratv

extratv

38K+
Followers
1K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Hoppus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Blink 182#Chemotherapy#Instagram Story
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CancerWDSU

'I have cancer': Blink-182's Mark Hoppus says he's undergoing chemotherapy

Blink-182 singer and bassist Mark Hoppus is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer, he said Wednesday on his social media accounts. Hoppus said on Twitter that he's receiving treatment but didn't reveal the type of cancer he has. "For the past three months I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer," he wrote. "I...
CelebritiesPosted by
Z94

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Shares Health Update Following Cancer Announcement

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus on Sunday (June 27) offered his first health update to fans after last week's announcement that he'd been diagnosed with cancer. The rocker shared more about his treatment for the unspecified cancer during a game of "Blinko" — that is, Hoppus' version of Bingo — while broadcasting on Twitch and taking questions from viewers. The blink-182 bassist and vocalist frequently hangs and games with fans on the livestreaming video platform.
CancerPosted by
HOLAUSA

Blink-182 band member has been diagnosed with cancer

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus has been diagnosed with cancer and undergoing chemotherapy for months. According to the 49-year-old band’s frontman, he is scared but hopeful that he will beat this terrible disease. “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer,” Hoppus wrote on...
San Diego County, CANBC San Diego

Blink-182 Founder Battling Cancer

Disturbing news arrived on Wednesday from Blink-182 -- arguably the biggest band to ever come out of San Diego County -- when founding member Mark Hoppus tweeted out that he has cancer. Hoppus who along with fellow Poway native and original singer Tom DeLonge and drummer Travis Barker, formed Blink,...
Celebritiesfox8live.com

Blink 182 bassist reveals battle with cancer

(WVUE) - Mark Hoppus, the bassist for long-running pop-punk band Blink 182, revealed on social media today that he has been battling cancer for three months. Fans first started sharing their concerns when a now-deleted Instagram post appeared today that showed Hoppus in a medical office waiting to receive chemotherapy with the caption, “One cancer treatment, please.”
CelebritiesBillboard

Tom DeLonge Supports Former Blink-182 Bandmate Mark Hoppus in Cancer Battle: 'He Is Strong'

After Blink-182 bassist-singer Mark Hoppus revealed on Wednesday (June 23) that he is battling cancer, Tom DeLonge expressed his support for his longtime bandmate. "I too, have been aware of @markhoppus’s cancer diagnosis for awhile now," tweeted singer-guitarist DeLonge, who co-founded the band with Hoppus in 1992 and performed in the trio until 2015. "And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart. #WeHaveHisBack."
CancerGossip Cop

Everything We Know About Mark Hoppus’ Health And Battle With Cancer

Mark Hoppus shocked fans when he recently revealed he was diagnosed with cancer. The Blink 182 singer and bassist told his Twitter followers that he’s been undergoing chemotherapy treatments for the past three months, though he didn’t specify what type of cancer he’s fighting. So what’s the latest on the musician’s health? Here’s what we currently know about Mark Hoppus’s battle with cancer.
Cancerdeadpress.co.uk

NEWS: Mark Hoppus (Blink-182) diagnosed with cancer

Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 has shared on social media that he has been diagnosed with and is undergoing treatment for cancer. Hoppus made fans aware of his diagnoses publicly via a statement on Twitter which you can read in full below. “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy...
Celebritiesthewoodyshow.com

Mark Hoppus Confirms Cancer Diagnosis After Deleting Instagram Post

Mark Hoppus seemed to have revealed a cancer diagnosis via Instagram stories. The blink-182 bandleader shared a photo from what appears to be a chemotherapy treatment session with the caption, "Yes, hello. One cancer treatment, please." He quickly deleted the post, but not before fans were able to take screenshots and express their concerns on Twitter.
Celebritiesx96.com

Mark Hoppus Gives Fans an Update on His Cancer Battle

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus is updating fans on his battle with cancer. Hoppus explained on Twitch last night that despite being scared he’s “trying to remain hopeful and positive” for the future. He also took questions from fans and when asked about his treatment he said, “On good days, I go...
Celebritiesbbcgossip.com

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Is Undergoing Chemo: Travis Barker and More React

In his corner. When Mark Hoppus revealed his cancer diagnosis on Wednesday, June 23, his fellow Blink-182 band members and more celebs showed their support on social media. “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer,” the Hoppus on Music host, 49, wrote on his Instagram Story. “It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive.”
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

How Travis Barker Became Gen-Z’s Pop-Punk Whisperer

When Jaden Hossler, the TikTok heartthrob now recording moody rock songs as Jxdn, was born, the future founder of his record label was busy making Take Off Your Pants and Jacket. Despite the generational gulf that separates them, the fresh-faced, freshly tatted-up, puffy-haired Hossler chose Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker’s DTA Records as his label over multiple other bidders, and enlisted Barker as his producer. He sees his elder as a musical kindred spirit, “a real-ass dude,” and “one of my best friends.”
CancerNo Treble

Mark Hoppus Undergoing Cancer Treatment

Blink-182 bassist and singer Mark Hoppus has announced that he’s battling cancer, stating that he’s been undergoing chemotherapy for the past three months. He shared the news via Twitter. “I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and...
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Michael Landon's Son Christopher Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

As one of the greatest TV stars of all time, actor Michael Landon is fondly remembered for his roles on Little House on the Prairie, Bonanza, and Highway to Heaven. His pancreatic cancer diagnosis and quick decline shocked the world and was devastating to his family and longtime fans. Now, his son Christopher Landon is dealing with his own cancer battle.