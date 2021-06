Last week the Supreme Court took an important step towards fair pay for college athletes. In a unanimous ruling, it held that some of the NCAA's compensation restrictions violated antitrust rules, which generally prohibit collusion with respect to wage-setting. The Court also hinted that the status quo, in which coaches and administrators get paid millions and players get paid bupkis, is untenable. This is a welcome decision—it is unfair to force student athletes to choose between the credential of college and the payday of the pros.