U.S. volleyball team takes on Turkey in Volleyball Nations semifinals

Sylvia Fowles can add four time Olympian to her already impressive resume, if she so desires. Fowles, who led LSU to Final Fours and is one of just two women’s basketball players to have her jersey retired in the PMAC, was selected to the US Women’s National Team on Monday to participate in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in 2021 (note: the IOC is still calling it the 2020 Tokyo Olympics).