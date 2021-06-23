Austin's Community First! Village team visits Promise Pointe in Victoria
Alan Graham, CEO and founder of Mobile Loaves and Fishes in Austin, and four other members of the nonprofit’s executive team, visited Promise Pointe Wednesday. Promise Pointe, a community of tiny homes about 10 miles outside of Victoria that provides affordable, long-term housing for people who are homeless or at risk of ending up on the street, used Mobile Loaves and Fishes’ Community First! Village as a model when it was forming.www.victoriaadvocate.com