Chris Paul has never been to the NBA Finals in his 16-year NBA career. Now, he’s on pace to break that streak with the Phoenix Suns. Behind five late free throws and an 18-point, seven-assist, four-rebound performance, Paul helped lead the Suns to an 84-80 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday night in Los Angeles. Phoenix now leads the series three games to one and has a chance to advance to its first NBA Finals since 1992-93 in Game 5 at home on Monday.