NCAA waiver to effectively allow name, image and likeness rights for athletes near completion
The Division I Board of Directors is likely to grant relief from existing regulations that prohibit athletes from benefiting off their name, image and likeness (NIL), creating a "bridge" to July 1 and beyond, sources tell CBS Sports. On that date, at least six states will have NIL laws going into effect. The NCAA has been scrambling to put its own rules in place to govern athletes in the remaining states.www.cbssports.com