NCAA waiver to effectively allow name, image and likeness rights for athletes near completion

Yesterday the NCAA Division 1 Council voted to support an interim policy that would allow athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness without violating rules until federal legislation or new rules are adopted. Several states have recently passed laws allowing NIL profits which include Alabama, Florida and Georgia. Under the proposal, athletes in states with such laws would need to adhere to the state guidelines on profits and schools in states without the laws in place can adopt their own parameters if they want. The Division 1 Board of Directors will meet tomorrow to review and vote on the recommendations. This comes after the Supreme Court unanimously decided that student athletes could receive education-related payments. The NCAA has argued that spending caps were necessary to preserve a distinction between amateur and pro sports.