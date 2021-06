Caeleb Dressel's quest for a potentially historic Olympic performance is well on its way. The 24-year-old advanced to the final for what would be his second individual event for the Tokyo Games Friday night at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials, qualifying first in the 100-meter butterfly in 49.76. The time is the fastest ever on U.S. soil, passing his own prelims swim, and coming just .26 short of his own world record. Tom Shields, a 2016 Olympian in the event, is the No. 2 qualifier for the final with a 51.20.