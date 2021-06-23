Cancel
Buckingham Palace admits it 'must do more' on diversity in annual report

By Max Foster, Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN
FOX Carolina
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuckingham Palace has admitted the royal household is not diverse enough, as it releases its annual financial report. The Sovereign Grant report disclosed for the first time that the proportion of ethnic minority employees within the royal household is 8.5% -- with a target of 10% by the end of 2022. According to a 2011 census, 14% of the population of England and Wales is non-White. In Scotland, 4% are non-White.

