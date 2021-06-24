Cancel
Get to know Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, who has been influential on and off the court in his first season in Milwaukee

Post-Crescent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJrue Holiday is in his first year with Milwaukee Bucks and has made an immediate impact on and off the court. Get to know Holiday here. He's in his first season with the Bucks. He was the key piece in a four-team trade in the offseason that sent him to Milwaukee. The Bucks got Holiday and Sam Merrill (the 60th overall pick in the 2020 draft) from the Pelicans in exchange for Eric Bledsoe, George Hill, three future first-round picks and two additional draft picks.

