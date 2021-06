MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Crime Stoppers and MPD are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying several suspects who stole more than $80,000 from two ATMs. On June 14 around 11 p.m., a 2007 Ford F350 Dually was stolen from a parking lot at 4301 Raleigh Ct and used to damage the ATMs, one located at 5329 West Loop 250 North and another at 912 North Midkiff, according to crime stoppers.