Welcome to Byron York's Daily Memo newsletter. Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up here to receive the newsletter. DEMOCRATS AFRAID TO TALK ABOUT CRIME. It appears to be dawning on some Democrats in Washington that it is not a good idea politically to be soft on crime during a crime wave -- especially when their own positions helped spark the crime wave. Just look at a new headline in the Washington Post: "Democrats pushed hard last year to rein in the police. A rise in homicides is prompting a shift." The short version is that Democrats are beginning to understand that the ugly anti-police actions and rhetoric some of them engaged in after the death of George Floyd last year helped cause an increase in violent crime, an increase in suffering, an increase in fear -- and now, political blowback.