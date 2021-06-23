Cancel
Rhody's Glenn Thomas returns from Nashville for show at Knick

By Rick Koster
The Day
The Day
 9 days ago
Glenn Thomas (Submitted)

Singer-songwriter Glenn Thomas, the force behind Westerly's hyper-melodic power trio Wild Sun, returns home Friday for a sold-out solo show at the Knickerbocker Music Center. We say "returns" because, a few years ago, Thomas moved to Nashville — which makes a certain amount of sense if you want to get noticed in the Music Biz. Or if you listened to a stylistic shift on Wild Sun's "Closed Door Talks" from 2019.

Nashville makes even more sense when you hear Thomas's first solo album, "Reassure Me There's a Window." Abandoning Wild Sun's rockier sound, Thomas delivers a batch of excellent, Americana-flavored pop songs. Thomas seems to take his cues from Jason Isbell and Gary Louris — absolutely nothing wrong with that — but emerges with a discernible identity unto himself.

The new album came out last year near the dawn of the plague and, yes, we should reassure Thomas that he still has a window through which he can expose folks to his fine new work. Thomas will be accompanied by a full band plus strings at the Knick, which should add some heft as well as a pastel flourish to the occasion.

To read more about Glenn Thomas, see a story in Friday's Daybreak section.

— Rick Koster

Glenn Thomas, 8 p.m. Fri., Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Railroad Ave., Westerly; sold out; glennthomasmusic.com.

