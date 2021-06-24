Lucifer BTS Clip: Tom Ellis Records Queen's Another One Bites the Dust
Director Sherwin Shilati & showrunner/writer Ildy Modrovich's "Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam" was not only one of the biggest highlights of Netflix's Lucifer Season 5, co-showrunner Joe Henderson believes is the most rewatchable one they've done. "Ildy wrote the episode and one of the things she did so well is everyone is singing something so different," Henderson explained on Word Balloon with John Siuntres. "It's the most rewatchable episode we've ever done because each musical number is just a different flavor, a different thing, in the best way possible. It's just awesome."