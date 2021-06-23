UPS driver dies in Tuesday crash
A UPS delivery driver was killed in a two-vehicle Grant County crash Tuesday evening, according to Grant County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD) Captain Ed Beaty. According to Beaty, the central dispatch center received a call at approximately 5:41 p.m. June 22 reporting a serious personal injury accident at the intersection of County Road 975 West and County Road 400 South. The 911 caller stated CPR was already in progress with one of the crash victims before deputies arrived on scene.www.chronicle-tribune.com