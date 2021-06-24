Cancel
Molecule derived from tarantula venom may help relieve chronic IBS pain

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor patients who have inflammatory bowel syndrome (IBS), the condition is literally a pain in the gut. Chronic -- or long-term -- abdominal pain is common, and there are currently no effective treatment options for this debilitating symptom. In a new study in ACS Pharmacology & Translational Science, researchers identify a new potential source of relief: a molecule derived from spider venom. In experiments with mice, they found that one dose could stop symptoms associated with IBS pain.

