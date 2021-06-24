Molecule derived from tarantula venom may help relieve chronic IBS pain

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) created rapid disruptions throughout health care. Before the pandemic, chronic pain was the leading cause of disability worldwide[30] and one of the most common reasons for health care visits.[17,31,70,71] COVID-related restrictions interrupted in-person care and have had other detrimental effects for individuals with chronic pain. Co-occurring mental health conditions are common among persons with chronic pain[40,64] and may be intensified by the social isolation and psychological consequences of COVID-19.[35,74] Chronic pain is more prevalent in older adults[18] whose activities are most restricted. Pandemic-related disruptions present unique challenges for individuals with chronic pain and may have enduring consequences.