Henrico County, VA

1319 Stoneycreek Dr, Henrico, VA 23238

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrime West End Location, Original Owner Home, remodeled throughout! No maintenance Brick & Vinyl Exterior with 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, plus 2 Car Garage; Living Room with corner Built-in Bookcase and 9 ft Bay Window; Remodeled Granite Kitchen with Tile Backsplash, Hickory Wood Custom Cabinets, built-in Wine Rack, Spice Rack, 10 x 11 Eat-in Area walks out to the FLA Room with Mitsubishi Splitter HVAC; 24' Paneled Family Room with Gas Fireplace; 18 x 14 Primary Bedroom w/Mitsubishi Splitter HVAC with remodeled Full Bath & Walk-in Closet; Remodeled Bathrooms; New Roof in 2001; Gutter Guard; Replacement fiberglass insulated Windows! Gas Lennox Furnace replaced in 2012; Whole House Generac Gas Generator; Upgraded Electrical Service; Oversized Two Car Garage w/ Concrete Drive and 26 x 24 Concrete Parking Pad; Walk out of the FLA Room to the 21 x 14 PVC Deck overlooking private rear yard and .825 Acre Lot (one of the best lots in Tuckahoe Village), Fenced rear Yard, Two Detached Sheds (10 x 10 and 8 x 8). Convenient location walking distance to Carver Elementary, Tuckahoe Village Recreation Association Pool, and the Tuckahoe Village Shopping Center, and minutes to Short Pump.

