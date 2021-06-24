Cancel
Protein found in cow’s milk could increase absorption of blueberries’ nutrients

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePairing blueberry pie with a scoop of ice cream is a nice summer treat. Aside from being tasty, this combination might also help people take up more of the "superfruit's" nutrients, such as anthocyanins. Researchers reporting in ACS' Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry show that α-casein, a protein found in cow's milk, helped rats absorb more blueberry anthocyanins and their byproducts, boosting accessibility to these good-for-you nutrients.

www.news-medical.net
