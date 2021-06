(Minneapolis, MN) -- Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22.5 years or 270 months in prison for the murder of George Floyd. Chauvin was found guilty in April of second and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter for kneeling on Floyd's neck during an arrest last May, causing his death. The 2020 murder sparked protests across the U.S. over the harsh treatment of the Black man by the white cop.