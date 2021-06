Investing icon Warren Buffett has announced his resignation from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Gates Foundation is one of the recipients of shares of his investment firm Berkshire Hathaway. The 90-year-old investor made this announcement in a letter. However, he did not specify any reason for doing so. But Buffet does state that he has already resigned from all other corporate boards except Berkshire Hathaway. Distancing himself from the charitable organization, Buffett said that he has been not actively involved in the role for an unspecified time. “I am resigning as a trustee of BMG just like I have done from all corporate boards other than Berkshire Hathaway’s. The chief executive officer of the foundation is now Mark Suzman. He is an outstanding selection and I fully support him. My goals are 100 per cent in sync with those of the Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation. I think there is no need for my physical presence to achieve these goals.” Buffett said in the letter. The move catches several eyeballs because Buffett gave USD 30.1 billion to Gates Foundation in 2006. According to reports, he has since donated another USD 4 billion to the foundation. Buffet is a close friend of Bill Gates. His announcement comes close on the heels of Bill and Melinda Gates announced their divorce and subsequent reports about the improper behaviour of former Microsoft CEO’s improper behaviour with employees of the company decades ago.