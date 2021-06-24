Special Weather Statement issued for Baker County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: When safe to do so, please relay storm reports to the National Weather Service in Boise via local law enforcement, or National Weather Service Boise Facebook and Twitter accounts. Target Area: Baker County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL BAKER COUNTY UNTIL 545 PM PDT At 520 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Flagstaff Hill, or 7 miles east of Baker City, moving east at 15 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Flagstaff Hill, Love Reservoir and Keating.