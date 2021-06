Gemini McClain is the valedictorian for the York Central School Class of 2021. Gemini is the daughter of Brad and Jamie McClain of Piffard. Gemini has been a member of National Honor Society throughout high school. She has run cross-country since she was in seventh grade, and has played basketball since she was in third grade. This year’s girls varsity basketball team won the sectional championship. Gemini was the recipient of the Coaches award in 2012 and 2021.