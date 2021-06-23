1A baseball: Brigden Parker tosses a gem as Holly beats Flatirons Academy for state title

GREELEY — Less than 20 days ago, Holly baseball coach Dayne Eaton made a crucial decision that would greatly shape the ending of his team's season. Flatirons Academy was on its way to Holly for a doubleheader and Eaton had to decide whether or not a regular season win was more important than gambling on a pitching matchup for a potential state championship showdown. By the time the decision was made, Eaton had decided that Brigden Parker, the team's ace, wouldn't pitch in that regular season doubleheader.