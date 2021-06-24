Cancel
Teton County, WY

Severe Weather Statement issued for Teton by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 18:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Yellowstone Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Teton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL TETON COUNTY At 618 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northwest of Moran Bay, or 13 miles northeast of Felt, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include South Entrance. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
County
Teton County, WY
