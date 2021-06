Texas Tech's shortstop Cal Conley has had a great year at the plate and has made his fair share of highlight plays in the hole. His season has put him into a small group of finalists for the Brooks Wallace Award. An award for the best shortstop in college baseball that has a special significance to Red Raider fans. Wallace himself was a Red Raider shortstop who played for the Red Raiders from 1977-80 and died of leukemia at the age of 27.