Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson, WY

Search for missing hiker focuses near Bradley-Taggart lakes

Posted by 
Jackson Hole Radio
Jackson Hole Radio
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Information from a local resident as to the missing hiker Cian McLaughlin has rangers in Grand Teton National Park searching near Bradley and Taggart lakes for the man missing since June 8th. A Jackson resident said they saw McLaughlin on Tuesday, June 8, in the late afternoon on the trail...

jacksonholeradio.com
Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson, WY
414
Followers
1K+
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

News From Jackson Hole, Wyoming

 http://jacksonholeradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, WY
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
Jackson, WY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiker#Bradley Taggart#Grand Teton National Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Idaho StatePosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Idaho crash kills one

Two Idaho teenagers died in a crash Saturday afternoon involving the car which collided with another driven by a Jackson man. According to the Idaho State Police, 18-year-old Leah Belknap of Idaho Falls, was driving northbound on 45th East where it intersects with US 26 and continued northbound into the intersection when she was struck by a westbound vehicle on US26 driven by 49-year-old Felipe Lopez-Sandoval, of Jackson, Wyoming.
Teton County, WYPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Tourist cited for feeding grizzly

Grand Teton National Park has relocated a subadult grizzly bear in the park after the bear received a food reward in two incidents due to irresponsible human actions. A food storage violation citation with a mandatory court appearance was issued to one individual and both incidents are under investigation. Grand...
AnimalsPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Quagga Mussels sneak into YNP

It was a close call. A Yellowstone National Park aquatic invasive species boat inspector found quagga mussels on a visitor’s boat during a routine AIS inspection last Thursday at Grant Village. The inspector prevented the contaminated boat from launching. That detection of the mussels prevented a major potential release of...
Jackson, WYPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Fireworks cancelled in Jackson

With record high fire hazard conditions and high temperatures forecast for next week Jackson Hole Fire/EMS Fire Marshal Kathy Clay announced today that she has officially cancelled all July 4th firework displays. “Although a plan to move fireworks from Snow King to a county location bordering town has been in...
LifestylePosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Wilderness Association host Bitch Creek hike

The Wyoming Wilderness Association Sunday is hosting a hike in the Bitch Creek area of the Jedediah Smith Wilderness area to train participants how to be come citizen scientists in solitude monitoring. Solitude monitoring is required of our national forest partners through a program called Wilderness Stewardship Performance. Forests that...
Teton County, WYPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Very High fire danger has authorities concerned

Now the danger is VERY HIGH! The rating has been elevated to very high for Grand Teton National Park, Bridger-Teton National Forest, and the National Elk Refuge. Conditions in the Teton Interagency area are drying rapidly, and a fire may start easily, spread quickly and burn intensely. Teton County Fire Marshal Kathy Clay says the early increase in fire danger is not unlike what we saw the year Yellowstone burned.
Teton County, WYPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Mountain biker rescued

Teton County Search and Rescue volunteers received a call late Friday evening about a male mountain biker with potential serious injuries on the Lithium trail, a steep downhill descent with multiple jumps and drops on Teton Pass. A strike team set out up the trail on electric mountain bikes from...
Montana StatePosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Man injured in Montana bear attack

Gallatin County Dispatch received a call Saturday of a camper who had been bitten by a bear at Mystic Lake west southwest of Livingston. The patient was too injured to make the trip down but found a nearby runner who was able to quickly make it out to cell service and call 911. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue volunteers, Deputies, Paramedics, and LifeFlight Network personnel responded to the area.
Teton County, WYPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Search scales down

After days of extensive ground and aerial efforts, the search for 27-year-old Cian McLaughlin in Grand Teton National Park will shift tactics to a continuous, but limited mode. New clues will be investigated as they come forward. Park staff will continue to patrol the backcountry and search for signs of McLaughlin’s whereabouts.
Montana StatePosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Montana fire could jump state line

A fire on the Montana/Wyoming border north of Cody is roaring toward the Cowboy State. Fire officials are now estimating the Robertson Draw fire south of Red Lodge on the Custer Gallatin National Forest to be 27,556 acres, and 0 percent contained. Montana’s firefighting aircraft returned to duty Friday as...
TravelPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Free stock permits in Yellowstone

Yellowstone National Park will continue issuing free day permits to individuals who ride or lead stock such as horses and mules on park trails this summer. Launched in 2017, the free permit system helps park managers understand where, when and how many stock users visit the park. This information is important in protecting park resources and the quality of the visitor experience in the backcountry.
Teton County, WYPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Teton visitors increase

Grand Teton National Park announced visitation had again broken records for the month of May. The Park hosted an estimated 363,712 recreation visits during the month, a 30% increase compared with May 2019. By comparison, the park was closed May 1st through the 17th in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
AnimalsPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Forest launches bear safety program

Caribou-Targhee National Forest is launching its Campground Bear Safety Program in Ashton/Island Park for its fifth year starting the Fourth of July weekend, made possible through the dedication of several volunteers. Forest Wildlife Biologist Sabrina Derusseau explains, “By educating campers on the rationale behind the food storage order, campers are better able to understand why food requires proper storage, so they don’t attract bears, which in turn reduces human/bear conflicts.” Volunteers will visit weekly from Fourth of July weekend through the Labor Day, talking to campers and explaining the food storage order and answering any bear-related questions. If they observe unattended campsites that do not meet the storage order requirements, they leave a brief checklist documenting the bear attractant issues so campers can review and rectify when they return. Last year, the volunteers found 360 storage order violations through their visits.
Wyoming StatePosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Highway fatalities at 39 in Wyoming

So far this year, The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the Cowboy State has experienced 39 fatalities from motor vehicle crashes, with 60% of the fatally victims injured not wearing a seatbelt. The patrol points out that wearing a seatbelt is a straightforward step motorists can do to increase their chances...
Jackson, WYPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Fire risk rising

Due to the current dry conditions in the valley, Jackson Hole Fire/EMS is taking added measures to get the message out about wildland fires this summer. Fire Chief Brady Hansen points out, “We cannot prevent a fire from a lightning strike, but together we can prevent human fire events by making sure all open burns, including campfires, are controlled and completely extinguished by the end of the day.” Currently, the Town of Jackson and Teton County are not in burn restrictions.
Moose, WYPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Moose- Wilson road to close temporarily

The unpaved section of the Moose-Wilson Road in Grand Teton National Park will be temporarily closed for dust abatement starting at 4 a.m. Tuesday, June 15 and reopening by 8 a.m. Thursday, June 17. This routine dust abatement application happens several times during the summer on the approximately one-mile of unpaved section of the seven-mile road.
Wilson, WYPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Kids Fishing Day Saturday

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is inviting kids up to 13 years old to “get hooked on fishing” at the 30th annual Jackson Kids Fishing Day Saturday. The event is organized by Game and Fish and hosted by Jackson Hole Land Trust at Rendezvous Park near Wilson. Kids Fishing...
Pinedale, WYPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Fire damages Pinedale building

Fire Tuesday evening heavily damaged three bays of a seven-bay garage shared by Rendezvous Point and Sublette Center in Pinedale. According to a news release from Sublette County Unified Fire, fire personnel observed upwards of 30-foot flames coming from the building when they arrived. The fire was quickly knocked down by the first arriving fire units’ coordinated response which contained the fire to three out of the seven bays of the garage saving the contents of the remaining four bays.