For the first time, the Bensalem High School Marine Corp JROTC raised the POW/MIA flag with the stars and stripes on the morning of Friday, May 28 outside the school. “We are so very excited about the cadets raising the POW/MIA flag at Bensalem High School. The cadets learned about the sacrifice and heroism of these warriors and wanted to honor them in this way,” said Col. John Church (USMCR), Head Leadership Studies Department/Senior Marine Instructor. “It is just super that their desire coincides with the 50th anniversary of Memorial Day becoming a federal holiday. We are grateful for the support our program receives across the board from the administration, the school board and the township.