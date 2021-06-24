Czech airline sues Boeing in Seattle over 737 MAX losses
Czech airline Smartwings filed suit against Boeing in Seattle on Tuesday for the damage to its business from the fatal crashes and subsequent grounding of the 737 MAX. In the suit, moved by a judge to King County Superior Court from a court in Boeing’s headquarter city of Chicago, the airline is seeking compensation for the financial losses incurred as well as the return of one airplane and the refund of payments on that jet and advance payments on others.www.seattletimes.com