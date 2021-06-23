Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Baylor will face Alabama in Big 12/SEC Challenge

By Staff report
WacoTrib.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBring on Bama, on the basketball court. The Baylor men’s basketball team will travel to play Alabama in the 2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge on Jan. 29. The 10-game Challenge matchups were announced on Wednesday. Times of the games will be revealed at a later date. The games include Baylor a Alabama, Mississippi State at Texas Tech, Kentucky at Kansas, West Virginia at Arkansas, Oklahoma State at Florida, Oklahoma at Auburn, LSU at TCU, Missouri at Iowa State, Kansas State at Ole Miss, and Tennessee at Texas.

wacotrib.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big 12 Sec Challenge#Texas Tech#Baylor#Lsu#Tcu#Ole Miss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas Tech University
News Break
Texas Christian University
Related
College Sportsthespun.com

ESPN Analyst Has Bold Prediction For College Football Playoff

In seven editions of the College Football Playoff, there’s been only one where two teams from the same conference – the SEC – made the tournament in the same year. But one ESPN analyst believes that it’ll happen again in 2021 – but with a twist. On Wednesday’s edition of...
Mississippi Statewcbi.com

Mississippi State Set to Play Texas Tech in Big 12-SEC Challenge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (MSU Athletics) – A marquee road trip to Texas Tech awaits the Mississippi State men’s basketball team during this year’s Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday, January 29 announced Wednesday by both conference offices. The ninth annual Big 12/SEC Challenge will feature 10 games televised by ESPN, ESPN2 and...
Arkansas StateKATV

Arkansas to host West Virginia in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Bob Huggins will bring his Mountaineers to Bud Walton Arena in January. Arkansas will host West Virginia in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 29, 2022, the SEC announced on Wednesday. The start time will be announced at a later date. The game will be televised on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.
Iowa Statecyclonefanatic.com

Iowa State and Missouri slated for Big 12/SEC Challenge

Nov 10, 2017; Columbia, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Nick Weiler-Babb (1) goes up for a layup as Missouri Tigers forward Jontay Porter (11) defends in the second half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports. After the Iowa State and Missouri basketball rivalry went dormant for...
Auburn, AL247Sports

Sooners to visit Auburn for the SEC/Big 12 Basketball Challenge

AUBURN, Alabama–Auburn will play host to the Oklahoma Sooners in this season’s SEC vs. Big 12 basketball challenge series featuring 10 games. The contest is set for January 29th at Auburn Arena. Auburn is coming off a 13-14 season. Oklahoma finished its 2020-21 schedule with a 16-11 record that included...
Lawrence, KSWIBW

Pairings unveiled for 2022 Big 12/SEC Men’s Basketball Challenge

(WIBW) - The two winningest teams in college basketball history will meet in Lawrence Jan. 29 for the ninth-annual Big 12/SEC Men’s Basketball Challenge. Bluebloods Kansas (2,323 all-time wins) and Kentucky (2,327 all-time wins) will battle at Allen Fieldhouse Saturday, Jan. 29. Bruce Weber and the Wildcats will travel to...
Auburn, ALABC 33/40 News

Auburn to host Oklahoma in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Auburn's basketball schedule will include an invite to the SEC/Big 12 Challenge party. The Tigers will host Oklahoma at Auburn Arena January 29. It will mark the fourth all-time matchups between Auburn and Oklahoma, and the first since the 2016-17 season, when they met in Uncasville, Conn. at Mohegan Sun Arena as part of the Basketball Hall of Fame’s Birthday of Basketball. The Tigers won that matchup, 74-70, and lead the all-time series, 2-1.
College Sportswcbi.com

Ole Miss Set to Host Kansas State for Big 12-SEC Challenge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Ole Miss Athletics) – The Ole Miss men’s basketball team is back in the Big 12/SEC Challenge and will host Kansas State on January 29, 2022. The Rebels and Wildcats will face off in the Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss as part of the ninth annual battle between the two premier college basketball conferences.
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

The matchups for the 2022 Big 12-SEC Challenge have been set

The ninth edition of the Big 12-SEC Challenge has been officially set as the two power conferences are set to once again face off on Saturday, January 29, 2022. The Southeastern Conference formally announced the 10 games that are set to be played during the event for the upcoming college basketball season on Wednesday.
Iowa Statekrcgtv.com

Mizzou Basketball to play Iowa State in Big 12/SEC Challenge

COLUMBIA, Mo — Another conference foe is on the ledger this coming season for Mizzou Men's Basketball. Coming off the heel of the announcement for the restart date of the MU-Kansas rivalry, the SEC said today that the Tigers will play Iowa State on January 29, 2022 as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
College Sportschatsports.com

Power Ranking the Big 12-SEC Challenge games from best to worst

There are certain moments every year that let you know change is coming. When the leaves change and the air cools, you know it’s fall. When flowers bloom and the birds chirp, you know it’s spring. And when we get the scheduled matchups for the Big 12-SEC Challenge, you know that we are officially, smack dab in the middle of summer.
College Sportssouthernminn.com

Mizzou (finally) matched against familiar foe in Big 12/SEC Challenge vs. Iowa State

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri's nonconference basketball schedule is coming into focus and now includes a road game at a familiar foe. The Tigers will play at Iowa State on Jan. 29 as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge, the leagues announced Wednesday. It's the fifth time Mizzou will be part of the 10-game field but the first time since 2014 that MU will play an old rival from its days in the Big 12. In their last two appearances, the Tigers played West Virginia and TCU, schools that joined the Big 12 once Mizzou left the conference for the SEC.
Auburn, ALeagleeyeauburn.com

Tigers to Play Host to Sooners in Big 12-SEC Challenge

AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) Bruce Pearl’s Tigers learned a little bit more about their 2021-22 opponents on Wednesday afternoon. The SEC announced that Auburn will host the Oklahoma Sooners on Jan. 29, 2022 in the program’s participation in the Big 12/SEC challenge. The challenge will consist of all 10 teams within...
College Sportsutsports.com

Vols to Visit Longhorns for SEC/Big 12 Challenge

The 10 matchups for the 2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge were announced Wednesday, and Tennessee will be traveling southwest to face the Texas Longhorns on Jan. 29. Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes—who is entering his seventh season at the original UT—spent 17 seasons leading the Longhorns program before transitioning to Rocky Top. A member of the Longhorn Hall of Honor, Barnes guided Texas to more than 400 wins, four Big 12 Championships, 16 NCAA Tournament berths and the program's lone Final Four appearance in the modern era in 2003.
Arkansas Statewvsportsnow.com

Arkansas Announced as WVU’s Opponent for Big 12/SEC Challenge

The Big 12 conference announced the men’s basketball pairings for this season’s Big 12/SEC challenge, completing West Virginia’s non-conference schedule for this upcoming season. The final missing piece from WVU’s 2021-22 schedule was the team’s SEC opponent, now announced to be Arkansas. The Mountaineers and Razorbacks will play for just...