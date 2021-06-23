Baylor will face Alabama in Big 12/SEC Challenge

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri's nonconference basketball schedule is coming into focus and now includes a road game at a familiar foe. The Tigers will play at Iowa State on Jan. 29 as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge, the leagues announced Wednesday. It's the fifth time Mizzou will be part of the 10-game field but the first time since 2014 that MU will play an old rival from its days in the Big 12. In their last two appearances, the Tigers played West Virginia and TCU, schools that joined the Big 12 once Mizzou left the conference for the SEC.