Crunch time for Vasiliy Lomachenko

Particulars: On June 26, 2021, from Virgin Hotels Las Vegas ESPN + and Sky Sports (UK) It’s Vasiliy Hi-Tech Lomachenko vs. Masayoshi Nakatani, Lightweights. Background: What a difference a year can make. Vasiliy Lomachenko’s mantra was “give me only the best fights immediately.” It was admirable and for a time he was the hottest fighter and probably, the best in the world. And he kicked some serious butt and took some serious scalps. From when he came on the scene, through 2019, he looked invincible. Then 2020 rolled around and mortality surfaced.