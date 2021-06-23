Castleton man killed in crash

WEST HAVEN — A Castleton man is dead following a head-on crash on Route 22A Wednesday. State Police said at 11 a.m. they were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash where it was determined that William S. Wade, 78, of Petersburg, New York, was in the southbound lane driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado when he crossed the center line and hit a 2016 Subaru Legacy being driven in the northbound lane by Gary J. Sweeney, 69, of Castleton. Sweeney didn’t survive. Wade was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland with minor injuries. Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage.