Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Castleton, VT

Castleton man killed in crash

By KEITH WHITCOMB JR. Staff Writer
Rutland Herald
 7 days ago

WEST HAVEN — A Castleton man is dead following a head-on crash on Route 22A Wednesday. State Police said at 11 a.m. they were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash where it was determined that William S. Wade, 78, of Petersburg, New York, was in the southbound lane driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado when he crossed the center line and hit a 2016 Subaru Legacy being driven in the northbound lane by Gary J. Sweeney, 69, of Castleton. Sweeney didn’t survive. Wade was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland with minor injuries. Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage.

www.rutlandherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Traffic
City
Rutland, VT
Local
Vermont Accidents
City
West Haven, VT
State
New York State
Vermont State
Vermont Cars
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
City
Castleton, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#State Police#Chevrolet#Subaru Legacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Cars
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium intact

The Supreme Court on Tuesday left intact a nationwide pause on evictions put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 5-4 vote rejected an emergency request from a group of landlords asking the court to effectively end the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) eviction moratorium, which is set to run through July.
Mcallen, TXPosted by
The Hill

Trump brings show to border

PHARR, Texas — Former President Trump hasn’t formally announced a comeback bid in 2024, but he’s dusting off his old campaign playbook, diving back into the red-hot immigration issue that catapulted him to the White House in 2016. Trump on Wednesday returned to the southern border and his favorite campaign...