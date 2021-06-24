Cancel
New Haven, CT

Biotech Start-Up Halda Therapeutics Opens SciPark HQ

By Natalie Kainz
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 6 days ago
By cutting a ribbon to signal the opening of a newly renovated laboratory and office space in Science Park, Dr. Craig Crews added his company to the ongoing quest to turn New Haven into a thriving biotechnology center.

Crews is the founder of Halda Therapeutics, which opened up its new headquarters at 115 Munson St. on Wednesday. The labs will be inside the Winchester Works building, a former rifle manufacturing hub which is in line to be transformed into sleek, 145,000 square-foot office space and retail/housing development. (Click here to read a previous article on the project.)

Halda’s labs will occupy 9,800 of building to work on discovering drugs for patients with an unmet need. The company received its first round of funding in 2019.

“Each new biotech that decides not to be in Cambridge — not to be in a suburb — collectively builds and strengthens the momentum and excitement around [biotechnology] as an economic driver for the city,” said Crews, a professor of molecular, cellular, and developmental biology at Yale.

According to Halda Chief Financial Officer Scott Phillips, the company currently employs 20 people and hopes to hire new graduates from the New Haven community. Within a year, Phillips said, they hope to grow the company to 30 people.

Halda is a part of BioCT, a network of emerging companies and start-ups that focuses on strengthening the biotech sector in Connecticut.

Mayor Justin Elicker expressed his commitment to ensuring that New Haven residents benefit from the innovation taking place in the city. Some of the benefits he listed include a requirement for affordable housing in the larger Winchester Works development, increased street-level retail, and job opportunities.

“The vision of this project will uplift our city and this neighborhood once again,” said Elicker, speaking in reference to the loss of jobs after the Winchester rifle factory shut down. “It’s going to be done in a way that brings in new community but also ensures that the individuals that are living here benefit as well.”

Halda will have a similar goal as Arvinas, Crews’ other New Haven biotech company, which stands directly adjacent to Winchester Works. Crews said the difference will lie in the type of drugs Halda will create, though both will work on drugs that aid patients who do not currently benefit from the existing selection of therapies.

Arvinas, founded in 2013, is developing two drugs to combat prostate and breast cancer. The prostate cancer drug is currently being tested in New Haven.

“This is an opportunity for our local community to have access to cutting-edge medical research,” said Crews. “Being part of a community where there is active biomedical research, I think can have benefits beyond just the economic aspect.”

