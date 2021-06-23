IDNR announces temporary closure of Rock River for recreational boat traffic
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced this morning that a portion of the Rock River is temporarily closed to recreational boat traffic. The closure extends from the Rockton dam in Winnebago County up to the Wisconsin border. IDNR representatives say the reason for the closure is due to low water levels and the need for emergency vehicles to get in and out of the river, not due to any water contamination.www.nbc15.com