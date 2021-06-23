Cancel
KLK terminates planned US$110m stake buy in oil palm companies from TSH Resources subsidiaries

By Emir Zainul
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (June 23): Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd's (KLK) proposed US$110 million (about RM460 million) acquisition of a 90% stake each in two Indonesian oil palm companies from TSH Resources Bhd subsidiaries has been terminated as certain conditions under the two conditional share sale and purchase agreements (CSSPAs) could not be fulfilled.

