COACH LEMONIS: Big bounce-back game from our guys, just resilient group. We've had our back against the wall feels like all year long and they just keep responding. As a coach, you couldn't be more proud of your kids, the way they came out and competed. And we came out here and beat Texas the other night with two of my JUCO guys from northwest Mississippi. And tonight, Houston Harding and Preston Johnson, two more of my Mississippi JUCO players. Just couldn't be more proud of those guys. They gave us a chance tonight, and they pitched great. Commanded the zone, but it was just toughness. They were just tough all night long. I thought they did a great job. Really happy for those guys.