POTUS

Mea Culpa Host Michael Cohen Set To Appear "On Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

By LiveXLive Media, Inc.
The Press
The Press
 7 days ago
LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PodcastOne, a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX), announced today that Mea Culpa host Michael Cohen is set to appear on tonight's broadcast of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC in promotion of his podcast Mea Culpa with Michael Cohen. The appearance, which will be done via zoom, marks the first time the lawyer turned podcast host is interviewed by Jimmy Kimmel, the host of the Emmy-nominated late night comedy variety series. Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs nightly on ABC at 11:35pm and streams next day on ABC.com and Hulu.

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

