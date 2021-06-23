Icelandic Glacial Expands National Growth as New Supplier for Select Hyatt Hotels
LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Icelandic Glacial, the premium naturally alkaline, sustainably sourced spring water from the legendary Ölfus Spring in Iceland, has significantly expanded its national distribution as a water supplier for select Hyatt hotel properties across several Hyatt brands in the U.S. Beginning summer 2021, guests at more than 40 Hyatt properties will be able to conveniently enjoy The Purest Tasting Water On Earth™ in-room and at hotel retail shops and markets across participating U.S. hotels across the Alila, Andaz, Destination by Hyatt, Hyatt Centric, JdV by Hyatt, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt and Thompson Hotels brands. Icelandic Glacial bottled water will also be offered at all catered special events and conferences at the properties.www.thepress.net