Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Icelandic Glacial Expands National Growth as New Supplier for Select Hyatt Hotels

By Icelandic Glacial
Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Icelandic Glacial, the premium naturally alkaline, sustainably sourced spring water from the legendary Ölfus Spring in Iceland, has significantly expanded its national distribution as a water supplier for select Hyatt hotel properties across several Hyatt brands in the U.S. Beginning summer 2021, guests at more than 40 Hyatt properties will be able to conveniently enjoy The Purest Tasting Water On Earth™ in-room and at hotel retail shops and markets across participating U.S. hotels across the Alila, Andaz, Destination by Hyatt, Hyatt Centric, JdV by Hyatt, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt and Thompson Hotels brands. Icelandic Glacial bottled water will also be offered at all catered special events and conferences at the properties.

www.thepress.net
Community Policy
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
670
Followers
19K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Destination Hotels#Hyatt Place#The Unbound Collection#Thompson Hotels#Bpa#Pet#Tahitian#Sicilian#Indonesian#Carbonneutral#Icelandicglacial Com#Company#Hyatt Regency#Hyatt House#Urcove#Hyatt Residence Club#The World Of Hyatt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Amex Offer: Save Up To $75 At Hyatt Properties [Targeted]

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Radisson Hotel Group Reaffirms Expansion Plans In Morocco With The Announcement Of Seven New Hotels, Adding 1600+ Rooms To Its Current Portfolio

Radisson Hotel Group in partnership with Madaëf are proud to announce the signing of seven Moroccan hotels, of which four will open its doors this month, located in renowned tourist areas, Al Hoceima, Saïdia and Taghazout. The new portfolio consisting of resorts and residences will add over 1600 rooms bringing the Group’s Moroccan portfolio to 10 hotels, fast-tracking its strategy to reach 15 hotels in operation and under development in the country by 2025.
Worldfinchannel.com

Radisson takes off with new hotel at Beijing Daxing International Airport

The FINANCIAL -- Radisson Hotel Group continues to expand its presence in China’s most dynamic destinations with the signing of brand-new Radisson hotel at Beijing Daxing International Airport, the spectacular new global gateway that opened in 2019 and is expected to become one of the world’s busiest airport. Scheduled to...
Food & Drinksfranchising.com

Perkins Enters New Era of Strategic National Franchise Growth

There can only be one thing sweeter than a slice of Perkins pie—the brand’s proven business model. For franchise restaurant operators looking to diversify, Perkins Restaurant & Bakery offers the opportunity to add one of the leading lucrative family dining restaurants to their portfolios. The brand allows investors to simultaneously tap into the $11 billion bakery and $285 billion breakfast food segment, accessing reliable revenue streams across four dayparts.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Save Up to 25 Percent at 1,223 Hotel and Resort Properties With Marriott Bonvoy

You can save up to 25 percent on room rates at 1,223 hotel and resort properties in North America, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean regions with Marriott Bonvoy and its Escapes promotion, which offers exclusive savings every Wednesday through Sunday across select destinations throughout the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean regions — and is valid for stays at hotel properties over the next four weekends and for stays at resort properties all the days of the week…
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Alagna Mountain Resort & Spa, A Member Of Radisson Individuals

Radisson Hotel Group is delighted to announce Italy's debut of the Group's newest brand, Radisson Individuals, with the opening of Hotel Alagna Mountain Resort & Spa, a member of Radisson Individuals. The hotel joins Radisson Hotel Group's global portfolio and booking platform, and will benefit from the Group's international awareness and experience while offering their own unique identity to travelers.
Worldbusinesstraveller.com

IHG Hotels and Resorts to debut in Albania

IHG Hotels and Resorts has signed an agreement with Mediterranean Investment Group to open its first hotel in Albania. Crowne Plaza Durres is set to open in 2024 in the coastal city of Durres, located west of the capital city Tirana on the Adriatic Sea. It will form part of the city’s new waterfront investment project, which will also see the arrival of a new cruise terminal, marina, green spaces and cycle routes.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Extended Stay Hotel Market is Going to Boom with Holiday Inn, Marriot, Hyatt

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Extended Stay Hotel Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Extended Stay Hotel Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Extended Stay Hotel market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Extended Stay Hotel Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Radisson Hotel Group Expands Presence In Turkey With New Hotel In Izmir, Aliaga

Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce the opening of Radisson Hotel Izmir Aliaga and welcome guests to one of Turkey's key ports and gateway to Izmir, the pearl of the Aegean Sea. The opening of the hotel strengthens the brand's presence in Turkey and brings the Group's portfolio across the country to over 31 hotels in operation and under development.
Los Angeles, CAtherealdeal.com

S3D scores loan to build Hotel Nue Hollywood Hyatt

S3D Partners has secured $27 million in construction financing to build Hyatt Hotel Nue in Hollywood, four years after a different developer proposed the project. Columbia Pacific Advisors provided the bridge loan on the 64-key development, which will rise at 1525 N. Cahuenga Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Business Journal.
IndustryLodging

Sonesta Select Adds Five Hotels to its Growing Portfolio

Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta) has added five hotels to the Sonesta Select hotel brand and its global hotel portfolio. All the hotels are owned by Service Properties Trust and were transferred to Sonesta as of June 2, 2021. These five hotels continue Sonesta’s recent expansion, with Sonesta increasing by...
Travelhotelbusiness.com

Hotels debut for Hyatt, IHG and Red Roof

Hyatt, IHG and Red Roof are opening new hotels across the U.S. Hyatt Place Evansville/Downtown, the first Hyatt-branded hotel in the Evansville, IN, region, has opened. Owned by Kinship Hospitality LLC, the hotel is a joint venture led by Kinship Hospitality LLC and operated by General Hotels Corporation, the 139-room property is located close to Evansville Regional Airport and within walking distance to the Ford Center, home of Evansville Thunderbolts Minor League Hockey and University of Evansville Basketball. It is also a few blocks away from Victory Theatre and Old National Events Plaza, as well as top museums and cultural attractions including the Children’s Museum of Evansville, Evansville African American Museum, the Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science and the World War II LST 325 Naval Ship.
EconomyFlight Global.com

Icelandic start-up Play details IPO ahead of small growth market listing

Icelandic budget start-up carrier Play is seeking to raise IcKr3.9-4.3 billion ($32-35 million) from an initial public offering, with its shares listing on a small-company stock market. Play is launching its first flights on 24 June, coinciding with the opening of its share subscription period. The offering will comprise two...
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

Director of Sales and Marketing appointed for The Shay, the first destination by Hyatt Hotel in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA - The Shay, a Destination by Hyatt hotel, announces the appointment of Lisa Arias as director of sales and marketing. Arias, an accomplished hospitality professional with an imaginative approach to meetings and events, will be instrumental to the hotel’s launch planned for fall 2021, in the heart of Culver City, Calif.’s flourishing new epicenter of entertainment, Ivy Station.
IndustryPosted by
The Press

Icelandic Glacial Premium Naturally Alkaline Sustainably Sourced Spring Water

Icelandic Glacial Expands National Growth as New Supplier for Select Hyatt Hotels. LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Icelandic Glacial, the premium naturally alkaline, sustainably sourced spring water from the legendary Ölfus Spring in Iceland, has significantly expanded its national distribution as a water supplier for select Hyatt hotel properties across several Hyatt brands in the U.S. Beginning summer 2021, guests at more than 40 Hyatt properties will be able to conveniently enjoy The Purest Tasting Water On Earth™ in-room and at hotel retail shops and markets across participating U.S. hotels across the Alila, Andaz, Destination by Hyatt, Hyatt Centric, JdV by Hyatt, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt and Thompson Hotels brands. Icelandic Glacial bottled water will also be offered at all catered special events and conferences at the properties.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
BoardingArea

Hotel Figueroa In Downtown Los Angeles Joins Hyatt

Slowly but surely, Hyatt’s footprint in Los Angeles is starting to grow. Hotel Figueroa joins The Unbound Collection by Hyatt. Hotel Figueroa in downtown Los Angeles has become the latest hotel to join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, which is Hyatt’s brand for independent hotels. The 268-room hotel has quite...
Real EstateGlobeSt.com

Hyatt Hotels Buys Ventana Big Sur for $148M

An affiliate of the Hyatt Hotels Corp. has acquired the Ventana Big Sur resort for $148 million, or $2.5 million per key, which is a record for a North American resort. The seller was Geolo Capital, the private equity investment arm of the John Pritzker family office, and its joint-venture partner Wanxiang America Real Estate. They acquired the resort in 2015.