Elizabeth Olsen recalls Game of Thrones audition: 'It was awful!'

Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Elizabeth Olsen recalls Game of Thrones audition: 'It was awful!'. Elizabeth Olsen auditioned for the role of Daenerys Targaryen in ‘Game of Thrones’, but explained she was “awful” and wasn't asked back by casting directors.

www.thepress.net
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
#Game Of Thrones
Celebrity Gossip: Elizabeth Olsen, Seth Rogen, Lindsay Lohan + More!

CHRISSY TEIGEN REPORTEDLY WANTS TO SIT DOWN WITH OPRAH: Radar reports that Chrissy Teigen is looking to do a sit-down interview with Oprah in order to do damage control in the wake of her cyberbullying scandals. A source tells the outlet, “Chrissy is being advised to go into hiding and lay low. She is being told that all this will pass if she shuts up and does nothing. However, that isn’t her style which is why Chrissy is in talks with Oprah to do a Meghan Markle sit-down type interview and tell her truth.” The insider added that she hopes the interview will allow her to hit the restart button on her career.
Deadline

Patrick Fugit Joins Elizabeth Olsen & Jesse Plemons In ‘Love And Death’ HBO Max True Crime Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Fugit (Outcast) is set as a lead opposite Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons in HBO Max’s Love and Death, a limited series about the true story of Wylie, TX, housewife Candy Montgomery’s murder of Betty Gore in 1980. Olsen stars as Montgomery in the series, from the Big Little Lies and The Undoing duo of David E. Kelley and Nicole Kidman and Lionsgate Television.
WandaVision Star Elizabeth Olsen Calls Scarlet Witch an MCU Criminal

Throughout the nine episodes of WandaVision, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) kept an entire town of New Jersey residents under her sway. Within "The Hex" she established around Westview, the Scarlet Witch served as the puppet master to hundreds, if not thousands, of residents. Olsen herself says the character's actions were criminal, and she'll most certainly be on the run by the time we see her next.
Watch Elizabeth Olsen Take on the Hot Ones Challenge

Elizabeth Olsen is an actress whose work includes everything from the theater, to acclaimed indies like Wind River and Ingrid Goes West, to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the megahit show WandaVision, which is currently streaming on Disney+. But how is she with spicy food? Find out as Olsen takes on the wings of death and discusses WandaVision easter eggs, Comic-Con, the definition of “stan,” and much more!
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Elizabeth Olsen Says the Movie Misleading

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will see the return of Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular hero as well as Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch. The WandaVision star recently wrapped production on the Docter Strange sequel, which is being helmed by iconic director Sam Raimi. Originally, the movie was going to be helmed by Doctor Strange director, Scott Derrickson, but he left due to creative differences. It's been rumored that he left because he wanted the movie to be scarier, but it sounds like that's still going to be the case under Raimi. In fact, Olsen recently spoke with Vanity Fair and teased the movie's horror elements and cleared up rumors that the movie will be like Indiana Jones.
WandaVision Was Elizabeth Olsen’s Exercise in Reclaiming Her—and Wanda’s—Power

Despite her onscreen superhero status, Elizabeth Olsen admits to Vanity Fair’s Joanna Robinson that she gets “panic dreams” before beginning a new project. That was never more so the case than with WandaVision, the genre-bending Disney+ series that imagined Wanda Maximoff and Vision’s (Paul Bettany) married adventures through a sitcom-style lens. But after the show premiered to rave reviews and an eager fanbase, Olsen’s nerves about launching the Marvel TV empire could melt away, right?
The Hollywood Reporter

‘WandaVision’ Creator Jac Shaeffer on Finding Her Footing in Marvel Universe and Depicting Elizabeth Olsen as “Powerful, Flawed Woman”

Shaeffer explains why the show's sitcom-inspired conceit was the perfect lens through which to examine a character's grief: "I mean, I got through a breakup just mainlining 'Battlestar Galactica.' " Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share options. When Jac Schaeffer, the creator and...
Elizabeth Olsen Knew She'd Never Be Daenerys Targaryen

Two major cultural touchstones could have looked very, very different. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Elizabeth Olsen explained that she bombed her audition for Daenerys Targaryen. If things happened just a little differently, however, that would have meant a whole different Game of Thrones and, certainly an entirely new look to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where Olsen plays Wanda Maximoff, the newly revealed Scarlet Witch.
Instagram Style: Elizabeth Olsen in Alexander McQueen on The Late Show with James Corden

Elizabeth Olsen made a virtual appearance on The Late Show with James Corden this week and her stylist Elizabeth Stewart posted her look on instagram this week. Utilizing the pockets on her masculine inspired look, she suited up in ALEXANDER MCQUEEN SPRING 2021. Her grey plaid suited featured a blazer with a faux crop jacket panel. The design of the blazer gives it a unique appeal but it looks slightly big on Elizabeth.
‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast — Elizabeth Olsen (‘WandaVision’)

Elizabeth Olsen is a gifted young actress who, over the course of a decade, has become a major star. She burst onto the scene in Sean Durkin‘s 2011 directorial debut Martha Marcy May Marlene, a Sundance sensation for which she received a breakthrough actor Gotham Award nomination, best actress Critics Choice and Spirit Award nominations, and a BAFTA EE Rising Star Award nomination. She subsequently did standout work in numerous other indies including 2013’s Kill Your Darlings, 2015’s I Saw the Light and 2017’s Ingrid Goes West and Wind River, and on TV in the Facebook Watch drama series Sorry for Your Loss, which ran for two seasons spanning 2018 through 2019. But since 2013 she has been best known as a member of the Marvel family, playing Wanda Maximoff — aka Scarlet Witch, a Sokovian mutant with the power of chaos magic — on the big screen, with limited screen time, in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier, 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, and then this year on the small screen in the limited series WandaVision, Disney+’s first MCU TV series and the first series in phase four of the MCU, for which she has garnered rave reviews and Emmy buzz.
IndieWire

‘WandaVision’: Elizabeth Olsen Envisioned the Disney+ Series as a Form of Live Theater

To talk to Elizabeth Olsen you’d never presume she’s a star. She’s content to discuss her flourishing garden and how much she loves to grow berries. When she’s talks about the popularity that’s come from her emotionally resonant performance as Wanda Maximoff in the Disney+ series, “WandaVision,” she said it’s not something to which she necessarily has an attachment. It’s a response that’s powerful, unique, and not unlike the character of Wanda herself.
Game Of Thrones

Arrested Development’s format is perfect for mash-ups, which is probably why we’ve seen it combined with Golden Girls, Succession, and, of course, the equally dysfunctional families populating Game Of Thrones in the past. In an acknowledgement of this, and picking up where the screenshot-focused Arrested Westeros left off, Laurens Janssen has shown just how well the worlds of Westeros and western California combine in a video that tries to capture how it would look “If Game Of Thrones Was Created By Mitchelle Hurwitz.”
Mashed

This Is The One Cookbook Elizabeth Olsen Thinks Everyone Should Own

"WandaVision" star Elizabeth Olsen has always wanted to forge her own path, and even considered using a different name to stop any associations audiences had with her siblings, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen (via People). The actress continues to blaze trails, and according to a recent Hot Ones appearance, has cooked up wild boar with master chef Éric Ripert. In addition to getting "starstruck by Tom Collichio," Olsen counts herself as a massive foodie and has spent half of her birthdays visiting Il Buco, a restaurant known for its breathtaking haute cuisine.
To the delight of its stars, 'WandaVision' is not just the MCU's 'kooky cousin'

"WandaVision" arrived on Disney+ back in January amid plenty of anticipation and mystery. The limited series starring Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda) and Paul Bettany (Vision) was Marvel Studios' first foray into series television, but it didn't touch down wearing a cape and shield. The charmingly fun comedy-drama instead featured a young suburban couple living out domestic bliss across nine episodes, most of which were inspired by different highlights in the history of American sitcoms.
Kevin Feige Teases Elizabeth Olsen’s Future As Scarlet Witch

Kevin Feige hinted that there’s more to come for Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The future is bright for Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch after she finally got the spotlight in WandaVision. We already know she will play a major role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but according to Kevin Feige, it sounds like that won’t be the last we see of her.